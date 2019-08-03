World Asset Management Inc Sells 823 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sony were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

