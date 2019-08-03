World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,227 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,866,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after buying an additional 743,055 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,132,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.