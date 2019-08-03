World Asset Management Inc Sells 326 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $2,022,768 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. 504,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.