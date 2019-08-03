World Asset Management Inc Sells 12,410 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 6,145,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,759. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

