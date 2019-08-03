World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,398 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 385,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,629,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

