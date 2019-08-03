World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,768,153 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. 3,396,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

