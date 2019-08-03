World Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,210 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 12.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,209.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 334,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,314. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

