World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.86. 77,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

