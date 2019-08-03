World Asset Management Inc Has $913,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

NYSE:VAR traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. 253,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,644. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.78. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $73,162.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,496.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,087.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,393 shares of company stock worth $10,032,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

