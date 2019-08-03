World Asset Management Inc Has $761,000 Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ABIOMED by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ABIOMED by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 8.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,744. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.01 and a 12-month high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

