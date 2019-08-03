World Asset Management Inc Has $699,000 Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

