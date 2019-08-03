World Asset Management Inc Has $17.87 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,877 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 17,728,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

