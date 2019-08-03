World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm bought 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,587,180. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.56. 4,045,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

