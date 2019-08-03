World Asset Management Inc Buys 2,025 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 39.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 23.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,004,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 131.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 609,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 346,565 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.21.

In other Mylan news, Director Richard A. Mark bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,671. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.