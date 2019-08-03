World Asset Management Inc Acquires 806 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total value of $5,622,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,908,089.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.40. 8,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $172.09 and a one year high of $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Buckingham Research lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.