World Asset Management Inc Acquires 447 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.50.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.58. 9,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $366.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

