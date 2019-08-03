Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,181 Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of LGL Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,746. LGL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $92,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,188 shares in the company, valued at $758,674.56.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

