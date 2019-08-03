WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 478 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,201.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.24. 480,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,654. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,304 shares of company stock valued at $945,495. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

