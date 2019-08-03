WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,615 Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,279.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 57,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,362. The stock has a market cap of $550.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

