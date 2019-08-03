WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

