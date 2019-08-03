WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 273,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 307,843 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

