WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

BABA opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

