WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 8,132 BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 583,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BankUnited by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after buying an additional 80,269 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,407,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,015,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $36,796,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $41.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

