Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.62. 10,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.05. Winmark has a 1 year low of $143.70 and a 1 year high of $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 236.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,206 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $203,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $203,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 6,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $1,026,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,548 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,856. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 44.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

