Wings Reaches Market Cap of $4.99 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit and Liqui. Wings has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $73,154.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00257043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.01398584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00110194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

