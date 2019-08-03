Willis Towers Watson’s (WLTW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We do not anticipate Willis to repurchase shares in 2019, which was what they relayed to the street following announcing the TRANZACT acquisition.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 667,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,894. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,041,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

