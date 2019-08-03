Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $10.75-11.10 EPS.

Shares of WLTW opened at $195.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

