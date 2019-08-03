Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WMB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 12,022,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,837. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

