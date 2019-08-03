Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 95,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.21. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,171,795.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Willdan Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 67,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

