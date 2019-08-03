Whittier Trust Co. Sells 207 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

VFC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,584. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

