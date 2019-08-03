Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,101,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.