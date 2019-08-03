Whittier Trust Co. Sells 10,392 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,171,000 after buying an additional 8,277,894 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,005.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,181 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 2,209,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,556,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

