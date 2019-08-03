Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 1,798,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

