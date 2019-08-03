Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.82. 93,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,763. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.