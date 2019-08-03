Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 569 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,949. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

