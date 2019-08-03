Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

