Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, reaching $278.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,182. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

