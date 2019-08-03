Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,213. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

