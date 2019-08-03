Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 99.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.70. 3,521,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

