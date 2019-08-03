Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mongodb from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $2,713,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.78. 830,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 0.14. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

