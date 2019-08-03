Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,346,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,413,000 after purchasing an additional 159,231 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,712,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 963,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $109.63. 631,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

