Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. 9,744,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,805. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

