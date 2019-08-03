Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Motco boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.06.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.27. 2,218,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

