Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,450 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 909.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.34. The company had a trading volume of 692,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

