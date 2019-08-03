Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. 946,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,635. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

