Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,068. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

