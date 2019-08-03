Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335,629 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,321,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $106,016,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 239,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In other Hess news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,319.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

