Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 3,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 276,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

MET traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $47.29. 9,084,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

