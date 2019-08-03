Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,615 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Steris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Steris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $96,648,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.89. 277,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.98. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

