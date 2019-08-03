Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,148 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $278,509.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,939 shares of company stock valued at $652,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 525,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

